Governor outlines COVID response plans moving forward

Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York’s new Winter Toolkit last week for the new phase of the pandemic, aiming to keep New York safe, open, and moving forward. The Winter Toolkit focuses on five core areas: protecting the most vulnerable New Yorkers, increasing vaccinations and boosters, strengthening New York’s health care system, empowering local leaders, and supporting individuals facing the long-term effects of COVID.

“As we begin a new phase in our response to this pandemic, my top priority is making sure we keep New York safe, open, and moving forward,” Governor Hochul stated in a prepared release, adding, “I want to thank the health care workers, business owners and everyday New Yorkers who acted responsibly during the Omicron surge by masking up and getting vaccinated. But make no mistake, while we’re moving in the right direction, this pandemic isn’t over and our new Winter Toolkit shows us the path forward.”

Governor Hochul announced that the statewide indoor business mask-or-vaccine requirement would be lifted starting Thursday, Feb. 10, and will remain optional for businesses, local governments and counties to enforce.

This protocol, a temporary measure implemented on Dec. 10 as statewide cases spiked, was a tool to address the winter surge and the rise of the Omicron variant. With case counts plummeting and hospitalizations sharply declining, this temporary measure is no longer needed statewide, according to the governor’s office, and counties, cities and businesses will be able to opt into the mask-or-vaccine requirement if they so choose.

The governor’s brief continued, “Masks remain a critical tool to fight the spread of COVID-19, and mask requirements will remain in place in certain high-density settings. All health care settings regulated by the Department of Health and other related state agencies will continue to require masks. Masks will also be required in nursing homes, adult care facilities, correctional facilities, detention centers, homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters, public transit and transportation hubs, as well as trains, planes and airports in accordance with federal regulations.

Governor Hochul also announced plans to assess the mask requirement in schools in early March, to ensure students can continue learning in-person and in the classroom. The assessment will be based on public health data, including key metrics like cases per 100,000 residents, hospital admission rates, vaccination rates, global trends, and pediatric hospitalizations. Plans are already underway to distribute two tests for every K-12 student ahead of midwinter break, and continue distribution the following week when students return to school.

In the meantime, Governor Hochul has directed the Department of Health to work on preliminary guidance, with input from educators and parents, to keep students and teachers safe.

New York State will continue to acquire and distribute masks and tests to New Yorkers to ensure those who need them can access them. The state’s test stockpile contains 92 million tests. Over 14.2 million tests have been distributed to schools, and tests will continue to be distributed as needed. Approximately 4.2 tests have been distributed to nursing homes, 2.4 million tests to adult care / congregate facilities, and 4 million tests to counties.

A total of 1.28 million masks have been distributed to nursing homes and 5.5 million masks have been distributed to counties.

Visitation rules in nursing homes will remain in place. Visitors must show proof of a negative test within 24 hours of their visit and masks will remain required.

Tests will be made widely available for students so that K-12 student can go home for their Midwinter Break with two tests.

Increase Access to Vaccines, Boosters and Testing

New York State’s mass vaccination and testing sites will remain open to ensure all eligible New Yorkers can access first, second, and third doses for themselves and their children.

The State’s #VaxForKids pop-up programming continues to expand with 63 new sites established today and 193 sites established to date. This effort brings the vaccine directly to parents, guardians, and their children at local schools, community centers, and destinations like farmer’s markets to make getting vaccinated convenient and accessible for families.

New York State is actively preparing for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to come online for children under five years old.

The State’s education efforts to reach New Yorkers with information about the vaccine is on-going including through traditional advertising, digital and multimedia campaigns, and direct messaging efforts through SMS text messaging, robo-calling, and Excelsior Pass push notifications.

All 61 state-operated and state-partnered testing sites will remain open to provide New Yorkers with access to COVID-19 testing.

Testing also remains widely available at over 1,800 sites statewide in every region of the State.

Strengthen the Healthcare System

To troubleshoot shortage issues, Executive Order 4 to increase staffing flexibility will remain in place. National Guard will continue to be trained to be able to staff in places needed as well.

As part of the Governor’s Winter Surge Plan 2.0, the State has already deployed 20-member Medical Specialty Teams from the U.S. military hospital support team to Erie County Medical Center, a 35-member team to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, 92 new ambulance teams to different regions in the state, including 50 to New York City, and two Medical Specialty Teams (MSTs) of 20 personnel from the Department of Defense to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Governor Hochul also outlined investments to strengthen the health care system in her 2022 State of the State Address and FY 2023 Budget. $10 billion will be invested to grow the health care workforce by 20% in five years. $4 billion will be invested in wages and bonuses to stop the hemorrhaging of health care staff. $1.6 billion will be invested via the Capital Plan.

Empower Local Leaders

Governor Hochul’s announcement comes after consultation with local leaders on steps the state is taking to fight COVID-19.

Support New Yorkers Facing Long-Term COVID Effects

Last Thursday, the State’s Department of Health hosted an expert forum on Long COVID and over 2,000 individuals registered to view the panels. Panelists included specialists, clinicians, social scientists, patients and advocates who shared their experience, expertise, and insights.

This discussion, as well as continued focus and study by the Department, will inform the State’s response which will span policy, regulatory, and program considerations to support New Yorkers suffering from long COVID as well as the healthcare providers who care for them.

New York State Association of Counties President Martha Sauerbrey, who also serves as chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, stated, “We applaud Governor Kathy Hochul’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate and allow for local decision-making regarding COVID-19 prevention measures. Local leaders and health officials have the training and public health expertise to ensure the health and safety of the public at large. Any step toward normalcy is a good step for our residents and businesses that have struggled so hard to protect one another for nearly two years. We acknowledge Governor Hochul’s public health measures, including testing, vaccinations and emergency management assistance during this pandemic, and appreciate the steps she took to address this wave without implementing other business restrictions. Now we welcome the opportunity to return communicable disease control to the counties.”