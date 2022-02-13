What’s Happening for the week of February 13, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MONTHLY

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in person, or via go-to meeting. For more information call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

FEBRUARY

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 for those aged 60 and older, $7 for those under 60. Download the menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

FEBRUARY 13

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 14

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m. at the Legion, located on Route 96 in Candor.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Takeout Ham dinner, $10, Nichols First Presbyterian Church. Preorder by calling (607) 699-3302.

Red Day at Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

FEBRUARY 15

The Second Tioga County Legislature Regular Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon at the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

LEGO Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required.

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Club Meeting and Potluck Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House on Piper Avenue, Sayre, Pa. There will be a short business meeting at 7:30 p.m. Marsha Zwierlein will present a program on Costa Rica. Meetings are free and open to anyone interested in nature. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Dessert and coffee will be provided. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426 or visit www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org/.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

FEBRUARY 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

Story Time with Mrs. Williams, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

Meet Windows 11, 3 p.m. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, click on tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the designated time.

World Languages, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required.

Tioga County Planning Board, 7 p.m. via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89684232531; Meeting ID: 896 8423 2531; Call In: 1 (646) 558-8656.

Ms. Jess will Livestream Stories and Songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week they will read stories about penguins.

Department of Mental Hygiene’s Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via zoom. Logon to

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81131828258?pwd=SE5TcUtvMC92R25qekhhU2p6ZWJlQT09, Meeting ID: 811 3182 8258, Passcode: 247036.

FEBRUARY 18

Story Time, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about penguins, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. story time. No registration is required, and all ages are invited to attend.

FEBRUARY 18, 19 and 20

“Cabin Fever” Book and Puzzle Sale, Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Berkshire Community Center, 11 Jewett Hill Rd., Berkshire. Lots of puzzles, books, kids’ VHS and books, as well as books written by local authors. Visit https://berkshirefreelibrary.org for more information.

FEBRUARY 19

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

VFW Dinner Special – Italian Feast, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The cost is $30 per person. Dinner includes lasagna, chicken Parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, sausage, soup and salad.

Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, Campville Fire Station, 6153 St. Rte. 17C, Endicott.

Stories with Sulley the Therapy Dog, 1 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested.

FEBRUARY 20

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 22

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required.

FEBRUARY 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Surprising Things You Can Do With Your iPhone, 3 p.m. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, click on tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the designated time.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

FEBRUARY 24

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

Tioga County Legislative Meeting (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 25 and 26

“Cabin Fever” Book and Puzzle Sale, Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Berkshire Community Center, 11 Jewett Hill Rd., Berkshire. Lots of puzzles, books, kids’ VHS and books, as well as books written by local authors. Visit https://berkshirefreelibrary.org for more information.

FEBRUARY 25

VFW Dinner Special – Chicken Gyros with Greek Seasoned Potatoes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Karaoke with Tommy D from 7 to 11 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Identifying Scams and Scammers, 3 p.m. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, click on tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the designated time.

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required. FEBRUARY 26

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

VFW Indoor Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Literary Art Club, 1 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required.

Story Time, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Drive Thru Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. until gone, McKendree United Methodist Church, 224 Owego St., Candor. The cost is $10 per person. For tickets, call 659-4906 or 659-7139.

FEBRUARY 27

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Slime Fun at Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 2

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 3

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 5

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 6

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 7

Dr. Seuss Stories at Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 9

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 13

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

MARCH 17

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 19

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 20

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 21

Barnyard Blast at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Music and Movement at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 31

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

APRIL 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

APRIL 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

APRIL 19

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 20

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

APRIL 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 5

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 17

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 18

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.