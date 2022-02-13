Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical at the OA Theatre

Photo of the rehearsal provided by OA’s Music Department.
The Owego Apalachin Music Department presented Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical, on Feb. 11 and 12; with one remaining show on Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Photo of the rehearsal provided by OA’s Music Department.
Tickets are available at https://www.oacsd.org/page/ofa-musical or directly at www.showtix4u.com/events/oamusical.
