The Friends of Owego Evergreen recently received a $5,000 grant from the Tioga State Bank Foundation Inc. to help repair the 102-year-old stained glass windows in the Evergreen Mortuary Chapel.

Kimberly Depew and Todd Trencansky, of Tioga State Bank, presented the check to Friends Treasurer Marie Ward, and to President Joan Hunt at the TSB Fifth Avenue location in Owego last Tuesday.