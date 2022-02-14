It’s a Strawberry Jubilee

After a two-year pandemic related hiatus, Owego’s iconic Strawberry Festival will return for two-days in June to the streets of Historic Downtown Owego. The dates set for this event, dubbed “Strawberry Jubilee”, are June 17 and 18, 2022.

This year the festival will take place with a block party on Friday evening from 5 to 9 p.m., capped off by a Fireworks display; and then again on Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by entertainment, vendors, food, and even a return of the dinosaurs.

The initial permits have been granted for the festival, and the committee, chaired by Pat Hansen and Wendy Post, is moving forward with the planning stages.

Vendor applications are now available, and are limited to food, crafts, and activities for children. Nonprofits are welcome; participation must include one of the accepted categories listed on the Vendor Application, which can be found at www.owego.org. Just click on the Strawberry and go to Vendors. You can also contact Katie Chandler at katierchandler21@gmail.com.

The festival is also seeking sponsors, as they are the ones that keep the festival alive. Funding from sponsors is utilized to provide security for the event, staging and tents, and free entertainment for the community and beyond. If you would like to sponsor any portion of the Strawberry Festival or for media advertising, email to owegomerchants@gmail.com and they will forward your email to the appropriate committee chair. As a sponsor, your name will be included on the parade banner, and in all advertising.

For entertainment inquiries, email to owegomerchants@gmail.com and they will forward your email to the appropriate committee chair.