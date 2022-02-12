Tioga County Public Health announces Employee of the Fourth Quarter 

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently announced that Nicole Whitmore is being named the 2021 Employee of the 4th Quarter.

Whitmore started working on the Tioga Smiles Dental Van in 2014 as a Contracted Dental Hygienist, according to the health department. In January 2020 she officially became an employee of Tioga County when she was hired as the Dental Health Coordinator. In January 2021, Whitmore was promoted to Director of Dental Services.

In a prepared release, Tioga County’s Public Health Department wrote, “When you talk to Nicole about working on the Dental Van, it is very clear how passionate she is about her job and how much she truly cares about our community members, especially the children! If you see her interacting with clients on the van you will see how kind, compassionate and respectful she is to everyone.”

When the Dental Van was reduced to emergencies only due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department was fortunate to gain Whitmore as a member of their COVID-19 team. According to the department, Nicole stepped up and learned each role that was handed to her – from managing the spreadsheet, contact tracing, conducting case investigations, and running vaccination clinics.

The department added, “Nicole was always willing to help out wherever she was needed, and even stepped up on occasion on her ‘off weekends’ when our team needed extra hands. While it was apparent how much she missed working on the Dental Van, she continued to come to work with a good attitude, was consistently reliable, and did a great job handling her COVID work.”

The department also noted that Whitmore was instrumental in completing all the necessary steps needed to reopen the Dental Van and was able to return to a normal schedule, visiting each of the school districts in the county throughout the 2021 – 2022 school year.

Outside of work, Whitmore enjoys spending time with her family.