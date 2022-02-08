Riger Marketing Communications hires Production Coordinator

Riger Marketing Communications has hired Katlynn Whitaker as a Production Coordinator, producing digital and traditional work and driving client growth opportunities. In this capacity, she will work with agency account service teams and clients, building on her experience in graphic design and project management.

Before joining the agency, Whitaker worked in website design and development as well as other digital and traditional media. She graduated from Marywood University in Scranton, Pa. with a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, and a Minor in Advertising. She interned with Riger in 2015.

Riger Marketing Communications is a multi-service advertising agency encompassing advertising, public relations, research, media services, direct mail, graphics, and other communications-oriented specializations.