Ithaca College students named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Ithaca College recently congratulated students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Named to the list are Jay Bradley of Endicott, Camille Brock of Candor, Rhian Kilmer of Owego, Annika Kinney of Apalachin, and Avery Virkler of Apalachin.

