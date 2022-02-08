Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 24, 2022 through Jan. 30, 2022 there were 62 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 44 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male acting strange in the Price Chopper parking lot. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Samantha L Vanblarcom, age 37 of Scranton, Pa. was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), No Plate Lamps (Violation), Moved from Lane Unsafely (Violation), Obstructed View (Violation) and Following too Close (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Vanblarcom was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Joseph A Alliger, age 45 of Scranton, Pa. was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (B – Felony), Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine in the Fourth Degree (C – Felony), and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Alliger was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Town of Spencer Justice Homrighouse, and held in Tioga County Jail without Bail.

Charles S Wilcox, age 44 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Possession of Burglary Tools (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief Damaging Property (Misdemeanor), and Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following a investigation of Trespassing at Marvin Park. Wilcox was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.