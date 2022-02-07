Pennsylvania Department of Health to host free COVID vaccination pop-up sites

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, in coordination with the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, will once again be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around Bradford County.

The program, named by the DOH as the HERO truck initiative, offers free vaccines to rural communities in Pennsylvania. The truck is equipped with all necessary equipment to administer vaccines, staffed with nursing professionals. The truck visited locations in Rome, Canton, Wyalusing and Columbia Crossroads in December and January, delivering more than 500 vaccines.

The truck will visit Bradford County on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 and will have a supply of Johnson and Johnson one-dose COVID vaccines, along with stock of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The truck will have both adult and child doses as well as booster doses and primary first dose vaccines as well as second dose shots for those patients who received the first dose recently. The truck will also have a supply of flu vaccines. Those receiving the booster are encouraged to bring their vaccination card for documentation.

The HERO truck requires no pre-registration, and walk-ins are not only recommended, but also encouraged. The clinics require no proof of identification or insurance, and are free to all who choose to attend.

The truck will visit the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department, located at 211 Herrick Ave. in Sayre, Pa. from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 and the New Albany United Methodist Church, located at 591 Front Street (Route 220) in New Albany, Pa. from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

As of Jan. 17, 2022 the Pennsylvania Department of Health lists Bradford County as the 63rd lowest vaccinated county in the state, ahead of only Juniata, Potter, Bedford, Fulton and Philadelphia counties. The state currently has more than 7,275 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Bradford County is currently seeing a 14-day positivity rate of 20%, an 11% hospitalization rate, and saw 174 new cases on Jan. 15.

For more information about the clinics, you may contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at (570) 265-5022.