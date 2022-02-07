Songs and Sweets at The Village Chapel in Candor

The community is invited for Songs and Sweets at The Village Chapel, located at 28 Main St. in Candor, on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Please note the time.)

Join friends and neighbors in joyful songs with the accompaniment of Gary and Gena McMyne, both known for their humorous style and musical talent.

Coffee, tea and sweet treats will be provided. This is a free event.

The Village Chapel-CMA is part of the Christian and Missionary Alliance. You can find them on Facebook @thevillagechapelcma.