Tioga County COVID-19 Update for January 26, 2022 – February 1, 2022 

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Jan. 26, 2022 to Feb. 1, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 373 new cases during this time frame; of the cases, 62 were aged 0-17; 255 were between the ages of 18-64; and 56 of the new cases were over the age of 65. The department reported seven hospitalizations during this timeframe, and one known death.

There are currently 241 active cases. (Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.)

New York State Case Investigators are now conducting abbreviated interviews with positive cases and do not ask about vaccination status (among other questions) when conducting their interview.

Additional data is available at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

Tioga County continues to have high community transmission of COVID-19. The best defense against severe illness from COVID-19 is vaccination and booster shots, according to Tioga County’s DOH.

They noted, in their weekly brief, “Wearing a mask while in indoor public areas can also help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially among those who are asymptomatic carriers of the virus. Please be mindful that those around you may have underlying health conditions, which could make them more susceptible to a more severe case of COVID-19, so try and social distance when possible.”

The New York State Governor’s Indoor Mask Mandate for businesses without mandatory vaccination policies remains in place until Feb. 10, 2022. Well-fitting masks should be worn while in public indoor areas regardless of vaccination status, unless a mandatory vaccination policy is in place. This mandate will continue to be re-evaluated on a two-week basis, according to the governor’s office, and will be dependent on COVID case trends across the state.

The local DOH reminded residents, “Please be respectful of the businesses you visit and follow signage they have posted.”

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.