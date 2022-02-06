Longtime community resident and business owner passes

On Jan. 31, Joseph E. “Joe” McTamney passed away at the age of 81. A Class of 1958 graduate of Owego Free Academy, Joe managed the Owego Bowl prior to purchasing the Parkview Hotel in 1972. Joe was very community minded, and was a member of many community organizations.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, located at 300 Main St. in Owego. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, located at 15 Park St. in Owego, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph E. McTamney’s memory to Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, N.Y. 13827 or St. Patrick’s Church, 309 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827.

You can view the entire obituary at https://emfaheyfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1191/Joseph-McTamney/obituary.html#tribute-start.

