Senator Fred Akshar continues ‘Akshar’s All-Stars’ student recognition program  

Senator Fred Akshar continued the fourth year of his district-wide “Akshar’s All-Stars” student recognition program last week by recognizing students at Broome and Tioga County schools.

At Owego Free Academy, Akshar recognized senior Aidan Both.

Aidan’s school describes him as a true leader at Owego Apalachin, serving as Senior Class Vice President and a member of the National Honor Society. An energetic, positive, dedicated and hardworking person, Aiden leads by example both in the halls of school and on the athletic field and is always willing to learn and grow as a young adult, Akshar stated in a prepared release.

From Newark Valley Middle School, Akshar recognized 7th grader Camden King. Camden’s school describes him as one of the sweetest, kind-hearted kids who is always willing to offer a helping hand even before he is asked to help.

In the classroom, he is one of the first to say “Hello” and one of the last to say, “Have a good night.” Newark Valley Middle School says Camden is a glimmer of hope in a crazy time and makes everyone he meets smile with him!

At Jennie F Snapp Middle School, Akshar recognized 8th grader Andre Williams for his impressive dedication to both his studies as he has on the playing field. His teachers describe him as a hardworking natural leader who is an absolute pleasure to have in class.

His coaches remarked on how extremely coachable Andre is and how he always plays with respect for others. The UE Tiger administration said of Andre, “[He is] a kind and charismatic young man, and we are looking forward to seeing where his future takes him and how he will continue to lead others both on and off the field.”

Senator Fred Akshar stated, “It’s truly a unique experience to be able to shine a light on some of the amazing work and service that’s being done by young people in our community. Whether they’re spending their valuable time with younger students who need a friend or providing support and leadership to their fellow classmates, it’s important to recognize these bright stars and let their stories be told. In a time when the nation seems so divided, I’m happy to support such a great recognition program that shows the best in our young people.”

Each year Senator Akshar recognizes local students selected by their school districts in the 52nd Senate District who have shown great leadership, compassion, school spirit, or improvement amongst their peers.

Since starting the program, Akshar has recognized over 80 students across school districts in Broome, Tioga, Chenango, and Delaware counties.