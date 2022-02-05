Apalachin Lions Club to award scholarships during 2022

The Apalachin Lions Club’s 35th Annual Scholarship program will award $3,000 in scholarships to deserving students from the class of 2022 who live in the 13732, 13760, and 18830 zip codes. This covers Apalachin, Campville East to the Broome County line, and Little Meadows in Pennsylvania. Scholarships are awarded to students who have made outstanding contributions in service to their community and school.

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to students who attend Owego Free Academy and Vestal High School and one $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student who attends either of the following schools: Broome Tioga BOCES, Montrose Junior-Senior High, Seton Catholic Central High School, Ross Corners Christian Academy, and Homeschooling (LEAH).

The distribution of scholarships is based on the relative numbers of students from Apalachin, Campville and Little Meadows attending each of the schools.

Information and applications may be obtained at the school’s Guidance Office, or Vestal LEAH. Completed applications must be returned to the Guidance office or Vestal LEAH on or before March 29, 2022.