Students Named to SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List

SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

Named to the List are Megan Holloway of Apalachin, Carli Potter of Owego, and Morgan Dueber of Owego.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

