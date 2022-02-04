Tioga Point Museum announces ‘History Scholarship for Excellence in Research’

Tioga Point Museum recently introduced the “Tioga Point Museum History Scholarship for Excellence in Research”, an important new opportunity for “Valley” High School Seniors.

This scholarship is open to seniors in High School who are planning to attend higher education specializing in the Humanities (English, History, Religious Studies, Art History, Philosophy, Foreign Language, or Area / Ethnic Studies). The Deadline to apply for this scholarship is May 1, 2022. You must be a student at Athens Area Schools, Sayre Area Schools, or Waverly Central Schools.

In continuing TPM’s mission to ensure the education of future generations, the Museum hopes that this scholarship can help High School students achieve their dreams through higher education. Scholarship recipients will also receive the Tioga Point Museum Excellence in Research Medal. The Board of Directors of the Tioga Point Museum first awarded the Medal in 1925. The award is provided to students, individuals and organizations that show excellence in research or provide a significant contribution to the preservation or protection of the History of Tioga Point.

They welcome students and their families to visit the Museum on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. throughout the year. To request an application, email to tpointmuseum@gmail.com or meaghannmcampbell@gmail.com.