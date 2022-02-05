Gallery Forty-One announces February’s Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One recently announced Jennifer Johnson as their February Member of the Month. Her profession is nursing, but her sideline is pottery, eclectic and practical.

Johnson has been fashioning pieces for less than ten years and has an eye for an earthy appeal and functionality. From preparing the clay, shaping it on the wheel, to firing, glazing, and firing again, Johnson has a real fondness for creativity and the ability to express herself, which shaping the clay provides.

“The finished product is always one-of-a-kind and a pleasing surprise,” stated Gallery 41 in a press release, adding, “Jennifer also makes her pottery usable. All of her creations are food, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and freezer safe.”

You can find Johnson’s work at Gallery Forty-One in Owego.

Located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first, first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month the Gallery will also be open on Feb. 7 and Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call the Gallery at (607) 687-2876 for more information.