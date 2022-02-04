Happenings at the Berkshire Free Library

Did you know that some of your neighbors are related to Captain Morgan, the famous pirate and a woman that took part in a famous battle with the Abenaki Native Americans in 1697?

Come research your ancestors at the Berkshire Free Library during the month of February, and see who is in your family tree with ancestry.com.

For more information on how you can use your library card to access ancestry.com, call the Berkshire Free Library at (607) 657-4418 or email the library from their website, berkshirefreelibrary.org.

The Berkshire Free Library is located at 12519 State Route 38 in Berkshire, N.Y.