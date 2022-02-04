Val-U Auto expands territory; receives prestigious ACE Award

A well-known business based out of Owego has reason to celebrate in the New Year. Matt Karpel, owner of Val-U Auto in Owego, explained that his business slowed down for about two months after the initial March 2020 shutdown from the pandemic, but since then has forged ahead with increased momentum and exciting new ventures.

In business for over 25 years, Val-U Auto offers roadside assistance, light-duty and heavy duty-towing such as assisting customers with a flat tire or jump start, transporting vehicles to an auto shop or hauling large vehicles on a flatbed truck, among other services.

With a home base in Owego at 113 Southside Dr., Val-U Auto services multiple locations throughout New York State including Binghamton, Ithaca, Elmira, Syracuse, Albany and Utica, and most recently started covering the Buffalo area.

And not just towing in Owego, the site has a full-service repair shop and car dealership for any automotive related needs.

Karpel, an Owego native, grew up in the family business. Joe Karpel, Matt’s father, stepped aside about five years ago, handing down the management of the business to his son.

That decision was part of the family succession plan, and the future of the company going forward appears even brighter.

In a short period of time, Val-U Auto has expanded their services and now operates with 40-plus trucks. And as their website promotes, “With 40-plus trucks, we are bound to be somewhere near you.”

Karpel commented that Val-U Auto’s service record is rated highly amongst insurance companies; so for example, when AAA couldn’t keep up in the Buffalo region recently, they called on Val-U Auto to lend a hand.

And, that’s a good feeling for Karpel and his 40 employees.

“I’ve had a goal to expand,” Karpel said, adding, “For example, we went from one truck last summer in Syracuse to six, and I have a goal to add ten more trucks this year [across the board].”

Other expansion plans include a new building that was constructed on Val-U Auto’s property in Owego that will be up and running soon for storage and truck repairs.

Karpel remarked, “The doors will be finished this week, and the floors will be painted along with electric work to be completed soon.”

Last November, Val-U Auto received the prestigious ACE Award, which is presented by American Towman Magazine, a leading trade publication with a focus on road service professionals. Recipients of the ACE Award are nominated by the nation’s major motor clubs and dispatch centers.

Karpel accepted the ACE Award at a recent Exposition held in Baltimore, Md. ACE recipients like Karpel represent the top one percent of the towing industry’s service providers. To be recognized, companies like Val-U Auto accomplish consistency in response time, a high percentage of calls serviced, and customer appreciation accolades, among other notable line items.

For more information, call (607) 343-VALU (8258). You can find them online at www.val-uauto.com, or Find them on Facebook.