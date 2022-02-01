Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Certification program to begin February 15

The annual Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Training and Certification program will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at CCE Tioga’s Hilltop Community Farm in Candor at 7 p.m. The cost of the program is $35 for 4-H members, and $45.00 for non 4-H members. Online registration can be done at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/_249, or email 4H educator Bobbie Kuhlman at bak228@cornell.edu.

Participants must be at least 12 years old to enroll in the program, and at least 14 years old to operate equipment and receive certification at the end of the program. Parents or guardians must attend the first meeting with the youth participants and are also encouraged to attend the remaining classes. Participants who are unable to register ahead of time can register at the first meeting (as long as they have a parent / guardian present) but should plan to arrive early to complete the required forms before the class starts. Students must complete all classes before receiving their certificate.

The training program is designed for youth who wish to work as a hired employee for someone other than a parent or legal guardian and operate a farm tractor that is 20 hp or greater. Youth ages 14 and older that successfully complete the program will obtain the U.S. Department of Labor’s Hazardous Occupations Order in Agriculture (HOOA) certification. The program will provide participants with the required 24 hours of instruction, and will include group discussions, demonstrations, field trips, hands-on activities, independent study, and field assignments.

During the educational phase of the program, youth will receive instruction in the safe operation of agricultural tractors and related machinery. To receive certification upon completion of the educational phase of the program, youth will pass a written examination, a tractor and machinery skills demonstration, and a tractor and machinery driving course. Participants must receive a minimum passing score of 70% in each test area to be issued a certificate of completion. The Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Certification Program’s top six participants will be eligible to participate in the New York State 4-H Tractor Operator’s Contest at the annual Empire Farm Days event in July 2022.

After the first class on Feb. 15 at Hilltop Community Farm, located at 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor, N.Y., classes will be held at various farms and equipment dealers throughout Tioga County in order to provide hands-on learning experiences.

The class schedule is as follows: Feb. 15, from 7-9 p.m. at Hilltop Community Farm; Feb. 22, 7-9 p.m. at Power and Paddle; Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lindsey Equipment; March 8, 7-9 p.m. at Goodrich Implement; March 15, 7-9 p.m., Coleman’s Sales and Services; March 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., location TBD for a Farm Tour, and Animal Safety; March 22, 7-9 p.m. Joe Signs Equipment; March 29, 7-9 p.m., Frisbie’s Farm Equipment; and April 2, 9 a.m. to noon at Iron Kettle Farm.

To find out more about the tractor safety class and the Tioga County 4-H Program, contact the 4-H Office, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Tioga County at (607) 223-2753 or visit tioga.cce.cornell.edu.