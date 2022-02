Brendan Evans, son of Frances and Chris Evans of Owego, N.Y., has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y. Evans, a sophomore, is a Finance major.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List at St. John Fisher College a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

