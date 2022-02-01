Madalyn Dydynski Named to Lock Haven University Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Madalyn Dydynski, of Nichols, N.Y. was named to Lock Haven University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Dydynski was among more than 700 students named to the list.

To receive this honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of course work in the Fall 2021 semester.

Lock Haven University (LHU) is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania.

For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call (570) 484-2011.