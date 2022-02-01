Owego Youth Spread Love at the Riverview

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service was celebrated by two Owego 9th graders, who volunteered their time to spread love in the spirit of Dr. King’s Beloved Community to the 64 residents of the Riverview Manor Home.

Graham Strolin and Sullivan O’Donnell, youth Board members of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, helped create personal happy new year cards, with fresh flowers and a sweet treat for each of the Riverview residents.

This creative community service leadership project was designed to uplift and honor some of the elderly members of our Greater Owego community and communicate to them that they are valued and cared about.

Debbie Savich, completing her 26th year of service at Riverview Manor, partnered with the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation on Lake Street to coordinate and welcome the youth-led project, and hopes this encourages more Owego youth to volunteer their time and talents to meet the needs of senior citizens and others in the community.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Everyone can be great, because anyone can serve.” This includes our youth.

Bob Bassett and Dan Halliday, adult mentors in the project, look forward to more youth service projects during the year. For more information on these opportunities, email the Foundation at chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.