Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Well Hello there, what’s up? My name is Brandon. I was named after the young man that called for help because I showed up at his house looking for food and shelter. I am so thankful Gail showed up shortly afterwards and scooped me up. There were three of us that suddenly showed up at Brandon’s house on West Beecher Hill Road. Gail was able to catch two of us. The other one is still at large, and was only seen once; so we’re all hoping someone took him / her in.

I don’t know what happened to my family that I used to live with, but I hope they are all right. I’m so glad that I am back indoors. Gail spent her own money to get me fixed and my shots.

Life here is not bad, but I would really like to be part of a family again. Would you be willing to love me and take care of me? I like people and I think I will make a nice pet for you and your family.

If you would be interested in adopting me, could you call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Brandon. I’m excited at the prospect of finding a new family!

I have another URGENT message for our cat loving fans. When Gail came home two days ago from rescuing kitties she found her furnace wasn’t working. To make a long story short, she needs a new motor and it’s not coming in until Friday. She has a few portable heaters to keep the home warm enough until Friday, but she is going to need $700 to pay for the repairs.

If you could help her with a donation for the furnace repair that would be great; you can make out the check to Gail Ghinger and send your donations to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.