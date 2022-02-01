Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 17, 2022 through Jan. 23, 2022 there were 52 calls for service, two traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Jennifer L Harris, age 30 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested for an Arrest Warrant issued by the City of Elmira Court. Harris was turned over to Elmira Police custody for arraignment at Chemung County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Cory A Boyce, age 28 of Johnson City, N.Y., was arrested for a Fugitive from Justice Arrest Warrant issued by the State of Pennsylvania. Boyce was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Jonathon M Armstrong, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for an Arrest Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. Armstrong was arraigned at the Village of Owego Court and was remanded to Tioga County Jail pending further court proceedings.

A Juvenile, age 14 of Apalachin, N.Y., and another Juvenile, also 14 and of Apalachin, N.Y., were arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation into a fight at the Owego Free Academy. Both Juveniles were released on Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Names withheld due to the age of the offenders.)