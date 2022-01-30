Town of Union man arrested after discarding animals on riverbank in Owego

On Jan. 25, 2022, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dale P. Fay, age 33 of the Town of Union, on charges of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals – Ag Market 353 and Abandonment of Animals Ag Market 355. The charges stem from an investigation of the animals being found on a riverbank at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. in cold temperatures, and in a laundry basket.

According to deputies, on Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. they received a complaint regarding a laundry basket containing six guinea pigs that was located on the riverbank at the park.

The deputies explained, in a release, that the guinea pigs were located by a patron of the park and reported to the Sheriff’s Office with only a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a white Subaru hatchback with a roof rack.

“The guinea pigs were alive and thankfully found prior to weather elements having any harmful effects,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in their prepared release.

Fay was issued appearance tickets to appear before Justice John Schumacher, Town of Owego Court, on Feb. 24, 2022.

The animals are being cared for through Anna’s Animals and Pete’s Rehabilitation, who can be found on Facebook, and will be up for adoption.