Tioga County COVID-19 Update for January 19, 2022 – January 25, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Jan. 19, 2022 to Jan. 25, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 483 new cases during this time frame, with 44 unvaccinated and 98 vaccinated; there were 58 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 283 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were eight hospitalizations reported during this timeframe. There are currently 274 active cases. (Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.)

Data is a snapshot of what is reported to the health department via different venues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or the parent / guardian during the case investigation. Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs. Deaths related to COVID 19 are reported to the health department in different ways.

The department wrote, in their weekly brief, “Various factors may impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization. We encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated.”

COVID-19 cases continue to circulate around Tioga County. Two week ago, Tioga County saw 594 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, compared to 483 new cases seen last week. (Please note that these numbers do not include any at-home positive tests.)

The department is also seeing other seasonal illnesses make their rounds as well, including the flu. The flu (also known as influenza) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infects the nose, throat, and lungs. During this flu season (Oct. 6, 2021 – Jan. 15, 2022), Tioga County has seen 128 confirmed cases of influenza, with 67 of those cases occurring in the last two weeks.

The health department is reminding residents to take care of their wellbeing during this time to avoid getting sick from illness like COVID-19 and the flu by keeping your body well nourished, staying, hydrated, soothe with warm liquids, take time to breathe, move your body, go outside, stay well rested, and to wear a mask when in public places and get vaccinated.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.