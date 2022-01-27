Ashley Cunningham Named to College of the Holy Cross’ Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Ashley Cunningham, of Endicott, N.Y., was named to the College of the Holy Cross Fall 2021 Dean’s List. A member of the Class of 2022, Cunningham is majoring in Psychology.

Cunningham was among more than 1,375 students named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

To learn more about the College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Mass., visit www.holycross.edu.