Lions Camp Badger accepting camper registrations and employment applications

Lions Camp Badger recently announced that camper registration for the Summer 2022 season is now open. Located in Spencer, N.Y., both overnight and day programs are available for individuals ages six to 55-plus with intellectual disabilities and related special needs.

The mission of the camp, according to Camp Director Pat Gillule, is to provide services that enhance the educational, vocational, personal growth and independence of differently-abled youth and adults.

“Attending summer camp is a wonderful experience, one that creates lifelong friendships and special memories,” Gillule wrote in a prepared release.

The camp is currently accepting enrollments for the following sessions: July 3-8, Young Adult Badgers (ages 18-26-plus); July 10-15, Buddy Badgers (all ages), Individual Support for Higher Needs and Vocational Food Services Program (for returning campers); July 17-22, Senior Badgers I (ages 27-34-plus); July 24-29, Senior Badgers II / Super Seniors (ages 35-55-plus); July 31-Aug. 5, Junior Badgers (ages six-17); and Aug. 1-4, Virtual Camp Classes for individuals unable to attend camp in person.

This year, adult campers 18 and older can sign up for more than one session if they wish. In most cases camp costs are covered through individual self-direction plans or with grants available through the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.

Spaces are filling quickly, so it is important to register as soon as possible, Gillule noted in the release.

Lions Camp Badger is working closely with the health department to create a comprehensive COVID prevention plan that includes multiple safeguards to do everything possible to prevent the spread of illness. The camp also has professionally managed tick control, meaning that its natural beauty can be fully enjoyed by both campers and staff.

Located on 150 acres of beautiful woods, Lions Camp Badgers offers arts and crafts, boating, fishing, athletics, music, drama, swimming, nature, special events, and so much more. Take a virtual tour of their facility by going to YouTube and searching for “Lions Camp Badger”.

Looking to work in a great setting and make a positive difference? Lions Camp Badger is hiring. Positions available include Aquatics Director, Registered Nurses (weekly), Cabin Counselors, Kitchen Assistant, Custodian, and Cook(s).

Lions Camp Badger offers extensive training, a competitive salary, room and board, and Friday nights and Saturdays off. Visit www.lionscb.org to register for camp sessions or apply for positions.