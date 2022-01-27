Guthrie to host 3rd Annual Pause Summit For Community Providers

Guthrie will host the 3rd Annual PAUSE (Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers United in Substantive Education) Summit, a virtual networking and continuing medical education event for community providers, the week of Feb. 7-11.

The event will focus on timely and practical issues involving women’s health and the promotion of equity in women’s health through strategies focused on diversity, inclusivity, and leadership. This is an educational opportunity for continued development of knowledge and resources in aspects of health promotion, the importance of patients’ influence in medicine, and how to use evidence-based medicine for a patient-centered care delivery model.

In a prepared release from Guthrie, they wrote, “Our focus will remain on Guthrie’s vision of ‘Improving Health Through Clinical Excellence and Compassion; Every Patient. Every Time.’”

This weeklong virtual educational conference is open to all community providers including physicians, advanced practice providers, fellows, and residents. Others that will find this program useful include nurses, medical and nursing students and other healthcare professionals who would like to increase their knowledge base regarding mentoring, disparity, mutual respect, and other current medical issues.

For more information or to register, visit www.guthrie.org/pausesummit.