Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Gwen. I know I look a little disheveled here, but I have been living in a cage at Gail’s for three and a half years. I started out feral, but I have come to realize that people can be good. Gail has been providing for all my needs for quite a while, but I would like a family to love and take care of me now.

I would love to be able to explore your home and get up in the window and watch the squirrels and the birds and the butterflies. I would love to be able to sleep on your bed while you are sleeping close by. I would love to be able to run and play and maybe jump up on your couch and sit on your lap while you watch TV. Maybe you could brush me and make me as beautiful as I can be. I hope that is not too much to ask, because that is my dream.

If you are interested in helping me find my dream, please call Gail at (607) 689 -3033 and ask for Gwen. I will be waiting patiently for your call.

If you would like to help Gail with her expenses by donating, you can send her a check addressed to Gail Gingher and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.