Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 13, 2022, property located at 140 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Susan Sutherlin to Isaac and Rebekah Everson for $125,000.

On Jan. 13, 2022, property located at 557 E. Front St., Village of Owego, from Karl Jantz to Andrea Howe and Natalie White for $140,000.

On Jan. 13, 2022, property located at 9 Spruce St., Village of Owego, from Robie Rentals Inc. to Jacob Arnold for $97,900.

On Jan. 13, 2022, property located at 49 Gail Dr., Tioga, from Monica Colvin to Lauren Christian for $137,000.

On Jan. 13, 2022, property located at Hamilton Valley Rd., Town of Barton, from Bobcat Hill LLC to Michelle Aziz and Jonathan Sanders for $132,000.

On Jan. 14, 2022, property located at State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Caleb Goodrich to Dynamic Enterprises of Tioga County for $21,000.

On Jan. 14, 2022, property located at 28 Lincoln St, Village of Waverly, from Shawn Engle to David and Diane Dexter for $45,000.

On Jan. 14, 2022, property located at 250 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from George Jr. and George Sr. Hoffmier to Matthew and Tracy Greene for $58,500.

On Jan. 14, 2022, property located at 228 Cady Ave., Village of Nichols, from Paul Blaasch to Ronald Friend for $57,500.

On Jan. 14, 2022, property located at 270 Catatonk Creek Rd., Tioga, from Roberta White to Gregory and Lindsay White for $36,000.

On Jan. 18, 2022, property located at 51 Barker Place, Village of Waverly, from Karen Rogers to Christopher Seeley Lucille Jordan for $152,000.

On Jan. 19, 2022, property located at 127 State Rte. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Sara Marsh to Matthew and Krisha Sherwood for $300,000.

On Jan. 19, 2022, property located at 169 Lawrence Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Kyza Kaufman to Judie and Jeffrey Bridges for $24,900.

On Jan. 20, 2022, property located at 17 Harrison St., Village of Spencer, from Darius and Vivian Conger to Karen and Frederick Basedow for $250,100.

On Jan. 20, 2022, property located at 69 Dean St., Village of Nichols, from Barbara Crannell to Timothy and Jennifer Sessaman for $198,000.