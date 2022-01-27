Letter: Prevent cancer through early screening

Dear Editor,

The COVID-19 pandemic left many people without work and their health insurance. The unemployment rate has improved, but it is still almost twice as high as it was before the pandemic, leaving many still without insurance.

People without health insurance are less likely to get screened for cancer. The Cancer Services Program (CSP) in the Southern Tier is here to help women ages 40 and older that do not have health insurance, and who qualify for the CSP to get free cervical cancer screening.

If you have insurance, you should know that most health insurance covers screenings at no cost. This includes Medicaid and plans in the New York State of Health.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the CSP is reminding all women ages 21 and older to get screened for cervical cancer. Regular, on-time screening can prevent cervical cancer. These tests can find the cells that lead to cancer, so that they can be removed before cancer grows. Screening also helps to find cancer early when it may be easier to treat.

Call us at (607) 778-3918 today to find out if you qualify for free cervical cancer screenings. Our program also provides free breast and colon cancer screening to eligible New Yorkers.

Sincerely,

Maggie Barlow

CSP of the Southern Tier