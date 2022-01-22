Rachel Creeley of Berkshire graduates from Harding University

Rachel Creeley of Berkshire is one of more than 300 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Fall 2021 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 18, 2021.

Creeley received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Sciences, and the University College.

University President David Burks recognized the candidates.

Harding University is a private Christian, Liberal Arts University located in Searcy, Arkansas. For more information, visit harding.edu.