Owego FFA receives Grants for Growing funding from National FFA organization

The Owego FFA chapter in Owego, N.Y. has been awarded $4,920 as part of the Grants for Growing program. The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.

Owego FFA plans to produce and sell chicken eggs right at the school. Students involved in the new animal science and building trades career and technical programs worked together to bring this project to fruition. Students in the building trades program designed and built the chicken coop to house the new flock donated by a local community member. Animal Science programs will provide the daily care to include feeding, cleaning, watering, and collecting eggs. In the spring students will incubate eggs to continue to build the flock.

The program provided approximately $548,000 to FFA chapters in 47 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. More than eight million alumni and other contributors throughout the U.S support the organization.