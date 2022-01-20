Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 7, 2022, property located at 23 Fox St., Village of Owego, from Michael MacNaughton to Joseph and Elizabeth Doty Jr. for $73,000.

On Jan. 7, 2022, property located at 57 Decker Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Caleb Hellmann to William Ellis III and Kristen Carpenter for $130,319.

On Jan. 7, 2022, property located at 471 Pennsylvania Ave., Village of Waverly, from Dennis and Janine Bell to Shawn and Melissa Miller for $215,000.

On Jan. 7, 2022, property located at Shady Hill Drive, Town of Owego, from Barbara Barry-Ceylan to Cole Sevey for $28,000.

On Jan. 7, 2022, property located at Lori Drive, Town of Owego, from Joel and Heather Storer to Stephen Przeworski for $177,900.

On Jan. 7, 2022, property located at 24 Rock St., Village of Newark Valley, from Himanshu and Hinaben Patel to Stephen Przeworski for $121,900.

On Jan. 7, 2022, property located at 33 Iris Dr., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Mark Misulich As Trustee to Chanequa D’Alosisio for $165,000.

On Jan. 7, 2022, property located at 2711 Sulphur Springs Rd., Town of Nichols, from Gladys Foster to Leslie and Dean Slater for $200,000.

On Jan. 10, 2022, property located at 101 Frost Hollow Rd., Tioga, from David and Judy MacWhinnie to Scott Lantis for $240,600.

On Jan. 10, 2022, property located at 1598 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Mary Horton to Skot and Kaitlyn Andrews for $249,600.

On Jan. 10, 2022, property located at 300 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Todd Brink and Pegg Treadwell-Brink to Corey and Carrie Waite for $416,500.

On Jan. 10, 2022, property located at 17 Canterbury Dr., Town of Owego, from Kam and Wing Lee to Giustino DiRenzo for $78,000.

On Jan. 10, 2022, property located at 1778 E. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Christopher Realty to Nicole Ellis for $164,900.

On Jan. 10, 2022, property located at 14 Riverview Rd., Town of Owego, from Peter and Joyce Ciaravino to Nazin Murad for $170,000.

On Jan. 11, 2022, property located at 112 Lord Rd., Town of Candor, from Alycia Haus to Erica Petro for $100,000.

On Jan. 11, 2022, property located at State Route 17C S/S, Town of Owego, from Charles & Valerie Everetts to Garry Agan for $4,500.

On Jan. 12, 2022, property located at 529 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Northeastern Sound Realty Corp. to Sam Festa for $148,000.

On Jan. 12, 2022, property located at 53 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Deborah Smith to Navo Properties LLC for $130,000.

On Jan. 12, 2022, property located at 172 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Jean Kearney to David Ganisin and Julie Kingsley for $292,424.

On Jan. 12, 2022, property located at 537 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Jane Taylor to Reimarvel LLC for $320,000.

On Jan. 12, 2022, property located at 140 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Susan Sutherlin to Issac and Rebekah Everson for $125,000.