Local attorney, Tioga County resident Adam Schumacher announces run for Tioga County Judge

Longtime local attorney and lifelong Tioga County resident Adam Schumacher recently announced his candidacy for Tioga County Judge in the 2022 election. Schumacher is running to succeed the current Judge, Gerald Keene, who will be retiring later this year.

“I’m a lifelong Republican who was born and raised in Tioga County, and I have three decades of meaningful legal experience that has prepared me well to serve the community I love in this important role,” said Schumacher.

“Judge Keene has done an outstanding job as Judge and previously as District Attorney,” added Schumacher.

He added, in a prepared release, “As a local attorney for 30 years, I’ve practiced in front of him many times, and as a former Assistant District Attorney I worked alongside of him. There’s no question that Judge Keene’s shoes will be difficult to fill, but I am up to the challenge.”

Schumacher manages his own law firm in Owego and has spent over 30 years representing thousands of local families on a wide variety of legal matters. During this time, he has handled cases in every court within Tioga County, plus courts in many neighboring areas.

Beyond his private practice experience, Schumacher worked for many years to deliver justice for crime victims as a prosecutor in the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office. During his time there, he worked on some of the toughest cases that Tioga County has seen, including violent assault, rape, drug dealing and more, according to Schumacher’s release. He also has served as a Municipal Attorney for the Town of Tioga.

“I have the professional experience, life experience and community commitment that we need in our next County Judge,” added Schumacher. “I’d be honored to earn the trust of the voters to serve in this important role so I can continue to serve our community.”

Schumacher was born and raised in Tioga County and has lived there his entire life. He and his wife, Lee Ann, raised their four grown children (all graduates of Tioga Central School District) locally. The couple lives in Tioga Center.