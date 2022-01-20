Renewing the Self in the New Year

The New Year is here and a new age is about to come. In order to create a new age in the world, we have to make an effort to renew ourselves. To renew means to remove, to merge everything that happened in the past – even things that happened two hours ago. Say goodbye to the old year. Remain in the present, and you will understand what it is you need to do for the future.

This time in history is most valuable. Have deep, fervent interest to use time in a worthwhile way. Pay attention to the quality and quantity of your thoughts. Accumulate acts of charity and inculcate divine virtues in your lives. In the New Year celebrate by having good wishes for one another. Congratulate each other for efforts they are making to renew their life and to benefit the world. Wherever we are, we need to create a spiritual atmosphere that spreads in the world.

How can I possibly even work on creating this newness when I’m already so busy? Visualizing your newness and plans for spiritual change in your mind helps achieve them in real life. This mental rehearsal helps us to completely believe in our ability to achieve a desired goal in real life.

In fact, as Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Srini Pillay puts it, “It’s now a well-known fact that we stimulate the same brain regions when we visualize something as when we actually do it.”

Here’s a simple 3-step visualization method to accomplish anything we put our minds to:

1. Everything starts in the mind. Start by looking within on the screen of your mind. This is your movie, your script. You are the main actor. Clearly picture yourself in vivid detail successfully achieving your specific goal.

2. Note the feelings you get when your goal becomes your reality.

3. After watching your movie, write down your goal in a notebook to cement it in writing. Repeat this process every day as many times as you wish!

The best time to connect with Godly power and practice is in the early morning. We are fresh, in solitude, and the vibrations of the world are at their calmest. This first half hour of soul conscious awareness will be the foundation of your day.

Meditate in soul consciousness, and invite the Spiritual Supreme Sun to shine newness into your heart and mind. You’ll be surprised by the difference it makes. Since we are rising, we might as well shine!

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

