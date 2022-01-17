Renovations are underway at the Tioga Arts Council 

With support from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant, the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) has started Phase 2 of its building renovation with Brian Kennedy Contracting, as well as T. Benjamin Hobbs, Stanton Hill Studios, for a special assignment.

Brian Kennedy is focusing on updating the walls of the gallery, specifically lowering the wainscoting and reapplying sheetrock to the walls.

The common wisdom when hanging an art exhibition is to hang work at eye level, approximately 60 inches off the ground, which was not possible with the previous wall layout.

TAC’s Building Committee, which is comprised of a group of individuals with expertise ranging from art and interior design to historic preservation, collectively decided to lower the wainscoting throughout the front of the building in order to optimally display artwork, while maintaining the historic character of the space.

Based on the nails used to install the wainscoting, Brian Kennedy determined that this feature was likely installed in the 1960s, and thus is not part of the original architecture of the building. When pulling the wainscoting, however, he discovered a postcard from 1991, a playing card (can you guess the card?), and a fireplace in the area where TAC personnel used to work.

While renovations are underway the office, located on Front Street in Owego, will be closed to the public. You can email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com with any questions.