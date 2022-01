Dear Editor,

Why are we celebrating Jan. 6? It was the darkest day in the history of the Republic of the United States.

Whatever happened to the concept, “I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend your right to say it?” That is what I used to hear from the men who defended this nation during World War II.

What has happened to this nation?

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.