Student Community Service Opportunity available on January 17

Each year on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed; it is also recognized as a National Day of Service to the community in his memory. It is a time to encourage our youth and families to begin the year helping, volunteering and serving the unmet needs of fellow citizens.

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc. is offering a two hour Student Community Service Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 17. The workshop will take place at the Ah-Wa-Ga Center located at 34 1/2 Lake St. in Owego and is limited to 10 students in grades seven to 11 who are interested in learning about community service, how to plan and organize their own project, the Prudential and President’s service awards, honors and scholarships, receiving mentoring during January Mentoring Month, and an opportunity to help meet the needs of Owego citizens.

Masks and social distancing will be required. You can preregister by email to Bob Bassett at chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.