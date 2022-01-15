Local SUNY Potsdam students Named to President’s List

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 887 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2021 semester.

To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The students included Stephanie Adams of Endwell, N.Y., whose major is Art Studio; Emily Birney of Waverly, N.Y., whose major is Graphic Design and New Media; Halie Carden of Endicott, N.Y., whose major is Music Education; Megan Henry of Candor, N.Y., whose major is Music Education; Austin McCann of Endicott, N.Y., whose major is Music Performance; Madison Obusek of Endicott, N.Y., whose major is Creative Writing (Bachelor of Fine Arts); Lucas Scalcione of Endicott, N.Y., whose major is Biology; Kathryn Vanderveer of Endicott, N.Y., whose major is Music Education; and Abby Vaughn of Apalachin, N.Y., whose major is Criminal Justice Studies.

