Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club’s 3rd Annual Ice Bowl to benefit TCRM

On Feb. 5, the Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club’s 3rd Annual Ice Bowl will take place at the Campville Commons Disk Golf Course beginning at 9:30 a.m., and will benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry.

The cost to enter is $45 for both amateurs and pros, and sponsorship is also available for a cost of $50 a hole, or a $75 hole sponsorship with a Hoodie. Registered participants will also receive an Ice Bowl Hoodie.

All participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to TCRM.

Round 1 will be 18 holes and will be PDGA rated; during lunch they will have a throw for prizes. This is a trophy event for amateurs, and pros are paid cash.

Register or donate at www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Greater_Binghamton_Disc_Golf_Club_Ice_Bowl_2022.