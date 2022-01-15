Campville Fire Department set to celebrate 75 years!

Save the date(s) as the Campville Fire Department prepares to celebrate their 75th Anniversary in 2022.

To start off, the department will be hosting multiple events throughout the year beginning with their Best in Town (Jim Boland’s) Chicken BBQ on Feb. 19 and their Famous Pancake Breakfast on April 24.

Follow Campville Fire Department on Facebook or on Instagram at campville_fire_300 for dates, times, and additional events.