Photo: Chamber donates to Candor EMS

After several members of the Candor Chamber of Commerce got involved in a community group organized by the Candor EMS, the Chamber devised plans to raise money during the year to help with the Chamber’s mission.

With bake sales, yard sales, donation boxes at various local businesses, and during community events such as the Daffodil Festival, the Chamber was able to raise $6,504.

The check was presented on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to EMS Captain Kelly Starkweather by Chamber President Rita Kellogg.