Photo: Chamber donates to Candor EMS

Chamber donates to Candor EMSPictured, are Chamber Members Richard Zavatto, Cheryll Berg, Teri Rennells, Rita Kellogg, Kelly Starkweather, Dave Astorina and Maria Cole; in the front row are Jessica Scappio and John Tufarella. (Photo by Carol A. Henry)

Posted By: By Carol A. Henry January 15, 2022

After several members of the Candor Chamber of Commerce got involved in a community group organized by the Candor EMS, the Chamber devised plans to raise money during the year to help with the Chamber’s mission.

With bake sales, yard sales, donation boxes at various local businesses, and during community events such as the Daffodil Festival, the Chamber was able to raise $6,504.

The check was presented on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to EMS Captain Kelly Starkweather by Chamber President Rita Kellogg.

Chamber donates to Candor EMS

Pictured, are Chamber Members Richard Zavatto, Cheryll Berg, Teri Rennells, Rita Kellogg, Kelly Starkweather, Dave Astorina and Maria Cole; in the front row are Jessica Scappio and John Tufarella. (Photo by Carol A. Henry)

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Photo: Chamber donates to Candor EMS"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*