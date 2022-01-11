New Happenings at the Coburn Free Library

The Coburn Free Library recently introduced their new Program Coordinator, Corinne Moshier. Corinne is a native of Owego, and has a BA from SUNY Oswego and a Master’s in Education. She will be in charge of evening and weekend programs.

As her first new program, Moshier has begun a new kind of book club, the Literary Art Club. Building on the success of the library’s well-established mystery book club, the Literary Art Club will branch off in a new direction, will have interactive literary opportunities, and will focus on other genres.

Moshier plans to run it in a democratic way, in that the members will suggest subsequent books and poetry to be read and discussed. She will start with a short story, The Time Machine by H. G. Wells.

All are welcome to join them on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. for the first meeting. Registration is requested at https://coburnfreelibrary.org/event/literary-art-club/.

Also new for 2022; library cards may now be applied for online. Visit www.coburnfreelibrary.org, click “online services” under the banner; and then click “get a library card”. You will be guided through the process, which only takes a few minutes.

There is a variety of youth and adult programs offered by the library throughout the month. Visit www.coburnfreelibrary.org/events for more information.