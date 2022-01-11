Gallery Forty-One announces January Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, recently announced Judy Bjorkman as the gallery’s January Member of the Month.

A self-taught artisan, Judy Bjorkman has been fashioning multi-metal jewelry for the past 40 years. She not only trained herself, but has also instructed others in the craft of jewelry making at BOCES in Syracuse, the education and retreat center Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, and at SUNY-Broome in Binghamton.

Judy uses the affordable base metals of copper, brass and nickel silver, but has taken an interest in polymer clay with its range and intensity of color. Her favored style of jewelry design is bold abstract; using many techniques including hard soldering, hammer decoration, fold forming and etching.

In addition to jewelry making, she writes and lectures on the history of the Ancient Near East, and sometimes uses designs from that period in her work.

You can see the Modernist jewelry of Judy Bjorkman at Gallery Forty-One in Owego. The Gallery’s January hours are the first and second Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first, third and fifth Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found at www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call the gallery at (607) 687-2876 for more information.