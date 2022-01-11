Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey there, remember me, Jeffrey? That’s me on the left. Meet my brother Jimmy!

Our mom, Juliet, gave birth to both Jade and I (Jade was featured last week) on the riverbank behind the Hampton Inn last spring. We survived the horrible winter last year somehow.

Juliet, our mom, introduced us to the kind people at the Inn. Those nice ladies fed us until we got bigger and then they asked for help to find us homes. Our mom found a home right away. Somebody was interested in us, but changed their minds.

Our sister Jade, featured last week in the paper, got adopted and we have a ‘baby’ sister Jewel, who is getting adopted soon.

You can see how cute we are. We are a bonded pair, so we need to be adopted together. We’re like Siamese twins, always together! We’re looking for a kind person who wants two kitties to share their loving home with. We promise we will be good boys!

We are 9-months old now and have been neutered and tested and had our shots. Would you like to be our (early) Valentine? Call Gail to adopt us at (607) 689-3033, you won’t be sorry!

If you would like to help Gail by sending her a donation, please make out your checks to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.