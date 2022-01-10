Arts Council to close gallery for renovations; 50th Anniversary Celebrations to follow

During January and February of 2022, the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will be closing its gallery and offices at 179 Front St. in Owego to kick off Phase 2 of its building renovation.

With support from New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant, TAC will make improvements in the front portion of its building to include adjusting the walls, refurbishing the floors, improving lighting around the main window, and updates to the artwork hanging systems.

According to TAC Director Christina Di Stefano, the improvements will allow TAC to preserve its space while adapting it to meet the needs of a 21st century arts gallery and space.

TAC is also preparing to celebrate their 50th Anniversary in 2022, so stay tuned for special announcements and events beginning in March.